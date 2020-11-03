Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William “Bill” C. Losiewicz, of Findlay, died Nov. 1, 2020, at Fox Run Manor. He was 70.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Higgins Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Ave. Youngstown, OH 44515. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky is in charge of arrangements.

