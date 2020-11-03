William “Bill” C. Losiewicz Posted on November 3, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! William “Bill” C. Losiewicz, of Findlay, died Nov. 1, 2020, at Fox Run Manor. He was 70. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Higgins Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Ave. Youngstown, OH 44515. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown. Bringman Clark Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky is in charge of arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!