Home Obituaries William “Bill” C. Losiewicz

William “Bill” C. Losiewicz

Posted on November 3, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

William “Bill” C. Losiewicz, of Findlay, died Nov. 1, 2020, at Fox Run Manor. He was 70.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Higgins Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Ave. Youngstown, OH 44515. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky is in charge of arrangements.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Phyllis L. Krichbaum

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 3, 2020
    2 min read

  • Tanessa L. Smith-Montgomery

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 3, 2020
    2 min read

  • Ronald Crates

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    November 2, 2020
    42 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply