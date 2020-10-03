Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Wilbur “Willie” H. Miller, 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Rockynol Skilled Nursing Center in Akron after a period of declining health.

Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Thursday at Wise Funeral Service. A graveside funeral will begin at 2:30 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Tim Compton officiating and conclude with military rites by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail. With respect to everyone’s health, social distancing and face masks will be required.

Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Gideons International and given through the funeral home.

Read more about Willie’s life and share memories or photos on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

