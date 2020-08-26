Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wilbur L. Hensel, age 95, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky.

A service for Wilbur L. Hensel is 2 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, with his service beginning with a Masonic Memorial Service followed by a funeral service. The funeral service will be conducted by Steve Sturgeon. Burial will take place at Chandler Cemetery where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitation is two hours before the service time Saturday at the funeral home and the family suggests casual attire. Due to COVID-19, face masks will be required for all who attend the visitation or funeral service.

Memorials may be made to Marseilles United Methodist Church or Hospice of Wyandot County, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!