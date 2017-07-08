Wayne Schaber

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Wayne DeWitt Schaber of Summerville, South Carolina, and formerly of New Bloomington, Ohio, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Summerville Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at New Bloomington United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. A masonic service also will be presented by LaRue Lodge 463. Friends and family are invited.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or American Stroke Association (strokeassociation.org).

