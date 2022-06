Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wayne Leightey, of Upper Sandusky, died June 19, 2022, at his residence. He was 98.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Visitation also is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.