Wayne Leightey

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wayne E. Leightey, age 98, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the house he was born and raised.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Evangelical with Pastors Jim Stauffer and Lynn Passet officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with full military rites being conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wyandot County 4-H Horse Committee in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!