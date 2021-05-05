Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wayne E. Holzwart, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:34 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Wayne E. Holzwart is 10 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Church with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Schoenberger Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before service time at the church Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital or the Wyandot County Council on Aging and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

