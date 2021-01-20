Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Warren Dale “Zeke” Zimmerman, age 81, of Forest, died at his residence Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

A funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton First Church of God, or to the Wyandot County Council on Aging in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

