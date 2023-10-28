Wanda Rexroad

Wanda J. (Humphreys) Rexroad, age 85, of Forest, died at her residence on Oct. 25, 2023. She was born May 13, 1938, in Elkview, West Virginia to the late Conrad Humphreys and Lottie (Boles) Humphreys.

Funeral services will be held noon Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon, before time of services at the funeral home. Wanda’s final resting place will be the Radar/Rexroad Cemetery in Walton, West Virginia.

