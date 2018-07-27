CAREY — Walter Salyer, 65, of Upper Sandusky, died at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

A private graveside service will be held in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!