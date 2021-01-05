Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Walter E. Green Jr., age 91, of LaRue, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He was 91.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Dana Green.

Walter was cremated and services will be private.

