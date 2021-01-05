Walter E. Green Jr. Posted on January 5, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Walter E. Green Jr., age 91, of LaRue, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He was 91. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Dana Green. Walter was cremated and services will be private. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!