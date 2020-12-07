Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Wallace “Wally” C. Koehler, age 87, formerly of 503 S. Sycamore Ave., Sycamore, died at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A private family funeral service for Wally will be held at the Sycamore United Church of Christ with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Zuehlke officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, west of Sycamore, where the Sycamore American Legion will conduct a military graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ, Fairhaven Community or the Mohawk Community Library in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

