SYCAMORE — W. Warren Weininger, age 96, formerly of CH 58, McCutchenville, died at 9:37 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at St. Francis Home, Tiffin, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service for Warren will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville with the Rev. Paul Fraser and the Rev. Karen Fraser Moore officiating.

Visitation is 12-2 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.

A private family burial will held at Bethel Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, McCutchenville, or South Bend Cemetery (Bethel) in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

