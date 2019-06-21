Home Obituaries Vonice R. Brinson

Vonice R. Brinson

Posted on June 21, 2019
0
Vonice Brinson
Vonice Brinson

Vonice R. Brinson, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:06 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services for Vonice Brinson will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Elaine Clinger Sturtz officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitations will be held Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the USHS Athletic Program or 4-H of Wyandot County, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Ronald R. Cook

    FOREST — Ronald R. Cook, of Findlay, died June 20, 2019, at the Blanchard Valley Hospice i…
    June 21, 2019
    2 min read

  • Leonard Dillion

    Leonard Dillion, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 20…
    June 21, 2019
    1 min read
  • Rita A. Dannenhauer

    Rita A. Dannenhauer

    Rita A. Dannenhauer, 96, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Westbro…
    June 20, 2019
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply