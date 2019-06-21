Vonice R. Brinson, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:06 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services for Vonice Brinson will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Elaine Clinger Sturtz officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitations will be held Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the USHS Athletic Program or 4-H of Wyandot County, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

