Virginia Weaver

TIFFIN — Virginia Marie Weaver, 79, of Tiffin, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at the Mercy Health Tiffin Hospital emergency room.

Visitation for family and friends is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe Street, Tiffin, OH 44883. Prayers will be said at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with a funeral Mass at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Anthony Coci officiating. The rosary will be recited at the church 30 minutes before the funeral. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to F.A.C.T. Financial Aid for Cancer Treatment.

To send online condolences to the family or to order out-of-town flowers, visit www.traunerofuneralhome.com.

