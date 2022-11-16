Virginia Sampson

FOREST — Virginia Marie Sampson, of Forest, died Oct. 30, 2022, at the Hardin Hills Nursing Home, Kenton. She was 77.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Monday before the time of services at the funeral home.

