Home Obituaries Virginia A. Miller

Virginia A. Miller

Posted on January 25, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

CAREY — Virginia A. Miller, of Carey, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. She was 84.

A private Mass will be held at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey with the Rev. John Bamman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Yvonne M. Fox

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 25, 2021
    1 min read

  • Donna Mae Lee

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 25, 2021
    2 min read

  • Donna Mae Lee

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 22, 2021
    40 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply