CAREY — Virginia A. Miller, of Carey, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. She was 84. A private Mass will be held at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey with the Rev. John Bamman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carey.