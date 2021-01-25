Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Virginia A. Miller, of Carey, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. She was 84.

A private Mass will be held at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey with the Rev. John Bamman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!