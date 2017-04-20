Virgil Sprau

SYCAMORE — Virgil W. “Pete” Sprau formerly of McCutchenville and The Inn at Westbrook, Upper Sandusky died at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. He was 99.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Rick Dorsch officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, McCutchenville, or Mohawk Historical Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

