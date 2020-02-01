Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Violet June Brewer, age 92, of Nevada, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

June was born March 1, 1927, in Wyandot County to Howard and Oakey (Moore) Waggy. She married Melvin P. Brewer on Dec. 14, 1947, and he preceded her in death Feb. 8, 1988.

June is survived by two of her children, Debbie (Patrick) Norris, Nevada; and Kevin (Patti) Brewer, Holland; along with a grandson, Jason (Emily) Norris, Nevada; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Graham Norris, Nevada. June also is survived by her brother Dean Waggy, Harpster; and her sister, Linda Swartz, Nevada.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Brewer; her parents; a son, Garry Brewer; a brother, Gail Waggy; and a sister Beulah Miller.

June was a graduate of Harpster High School, class of 1945, and was a homemaker, raising her three children.

She was a member of Wyandot Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking, gardening, spending time on Indian Lake and traveling with family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren in her later years.

A funeral service for June Brewer is 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Interment will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Brush Ridge. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion or to the American Cancer Society and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.