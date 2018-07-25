Home Obituaries Viola Lang

Posted on July 25, 2018
Viola Lang age 89, Tiffin

TIFFIN — Viola “Vi” Frances Lang, 89, of Tiffin, died at 8:58 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.

Visitation for family and friends is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin. The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The Rev. Joseph Szybka will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the Seneca County Opportunity Center.

For directions, out-of-town flower orders or to offer condolences to the family, go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com.

