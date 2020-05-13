Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Vike L. Reinschell, age 93, of Upper Sandusky, passed away in his sleep at 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

It was Vike’s wish not to have any calling hours or services. He will be interred at a later date at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky. Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline Industries or the activities fund of the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

