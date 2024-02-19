Verta Tackett

Verta J. Tackett, age 86, of Marion, and formerly of Iuka, Mississippi, passed away Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Marion General Hospital.

Funeral services for Verta J. Tackett are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky, with Brother Frank Young officiating. Burial will follow at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carey Freewill Baptist Church and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

