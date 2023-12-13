Vernon Grubel

CAREY — Vernon E. Grubel, age 84, of Carey, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at home with family and friends by his side. He a had a lifelong battle with Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT).

His family will greet friends from 10-11 am on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Services celebrating his life will follow there at 11 am, with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in McCutchenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County 4-H, Cure HHT (www.curehht.org), or to the Crawford Church.

On behalf of the family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank you” to everyone from Wyandot Memorial Hospital Hospice, and especially Lori Davidson. They will forever be grateful for your care of Vernon.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Vernon's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

