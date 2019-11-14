Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Vernon F. Orians, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:23 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the Select Specialty Hospital, Columbus.

Vernon was born on April 1, 1943, in Bucyrus, to Frederick and Dortha (Schindler) Orians, both of whom are deceased.

Vernon is survived by five children, Pam Orians and Dawn (Ron) Birkhimer, both of Zanesville; Glory Orians, Upper Sandusky; Virginia Norris, Upper Sandusky; and Jaymeson Orians, Findlay; along with four grandchildren, Maudest “Alyce”, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Charlotte.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John F., and a grandson, Matthew.

Vernon worked as a manager with Gas America in Upper Sandusky. Before that, he had worked at various factories and also owned and operated a shoe repair shop in Upper Sandusky.

He attended church at Liberty Family Center in Upper Sandusky and was a member of the NRA.

Vernon served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

For hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to music, especially gospel.

Visitation for Vernon Orians is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.