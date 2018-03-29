Home Obituaries Tyler K. Stewart

Tyler K. Stewart

Posted on March 29, 2018
Tyler K. Stewart, of Forest, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was 28.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Old Mission Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Nunley officiating.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tyler Stewart Memorial Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

