SYCAMORE — Twila J. (Geary) Walton, of Westbrook Assisted Living, Upper Sandusky, passed from this life to the arms of her savior at 9:59 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky. She was 88.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Evangelical UMC with the Rev. James Stauffer officiating.

Burial will follow at Smithville Cemetery, Wyandot County.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church, Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Westbrook Assisted Living or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!