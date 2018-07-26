Twila George

Twila Jean George, died at 8:28 a.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky. She was 83.

Memorial Services are 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 10819 Ohio 53, Upper Sandusky, with Jim Roszman officiating. Family will be there at 3 p.m. for visitation. Guests are invited to share memories and enjoy a meal following services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses and may be made online at jw.org.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

