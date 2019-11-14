Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Trina K. Downing, 62, of Findlay, died at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Birchaven Village in Findlay.

Born Nov. 25, 1956, in Bucyrus, she was a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Baxter) Laipply. She married Allan D. Downing on March 24, 1982. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2012.

Surviving are her two sons, Levi A. (Beth) Downing, Carey; and Robert P. (Peggy Griffin) Downing, Van Buren; five step-children, Tammy Massengill, Palm Bay, Florida; Lynetta Bigness, Richland, Washington; Larry Peringer, Oakesdale, Washington; Audra Blank, Oakesdale, Washington; and Allan Downing, Jr., Sycamore; three grandchildren, Brayden Kennedy, Owen Downing and Gabriel Downing; many step-grandchildren; and a sister, Tammy Easter, Chatfield.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Gavin Downing.

Trina was a 1974 graduate of Wynford High School. She was a homemaker and had worked at Todco in Upper Sandusky.

She enjoyed woodworking, cooking, crocheting and reading.

Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Chaplain Linda Davison officiating. Burial will follow in Wharton Richland-Union Cemetery, in Wharton, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.