January 05, 2017

Obituaries

Tracy Lee Ziegler

Date:
Obituaries
Tracy Lee Ziegler, of Upper Sandusky, died at 4:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

He was 54.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Veterans Heritage Foundation of Wyandot County in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

