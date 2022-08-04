Tonya Mullet

Tonya L. Mullet, of Mansfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her home in Mansfield. She was 44.

Tonya was born Nov. 18, 1977, in Bucyrus, to Leon Mosley and Deborah (Murrell) Slagle. They preceded her in death. Tonya was once married to William Mullet Sr. and he survives in Attica.

Tonya is survived by her eight children, Billy (Johni) Mullet, of Attica; Neil (Kisha) Mullet, of Attica; Sam Mullet, of Bloomville; Danny Mullet, of Attica; Becca Mullet, of New Riegel; Caleb Mullet, of Attica; Ethan Mullet, of Attica; and Xzavier Newson, of Republic; five grandchildren; and siblings Neil (Heather) Mosley, of Bucyrus; Emmanuel Slagle, of Bucyrus; Amanda (José Vasquez) Mosley, of Willard; Leannza Mosley, of Willard; and Jannette Bush, of Republic.

Tonya was preceded in death by her significant other, Eddie Newson.

A funeral service for Tonya is 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Dave Spradlin. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation for Tonya is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.