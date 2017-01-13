SYCAMORE — Tom Moler, formerly Sycamore, died at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky. He was 82.
A graveside service for Mr. Moler at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 or an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.
