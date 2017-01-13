January 13, 2017

  • search
Top Header Ad
Top Header Ad
Top Header Ad
Recent News
Home
Obituaries

Tom Moler

Date:
in: Obituaries
Leave a comment

SYCAMORE — Tom Moler, formerly Sycamore, died at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky. He was 82.

A graveside service for Mr. Moler at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 or an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription

Leave a Reply