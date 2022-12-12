Timothy Ross

Timothy Eugene Ross, of Upper Sandusky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Columbus. He was 61.

A memorial service for Timothy is 1 p.m. Saturday at Victory Chapel of Praise, located at 13634 Ohio 235, Belle Center, OH 43310.

