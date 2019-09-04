Timothy Lee Swartz, of Findlay, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence at 200 Ely Ave., Findlay.

Funeral services for Timothy Swartz are 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitations for Tim are 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Timothy Lee Swartz and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Tim was born Jan. 13, 1963, in Upper Sandusky, to Cloyd and Ruth (Lear) Swartz. His father is deceased and his mother Ruth survives in Upper Sandusky. Tim married Lola Pack-Swartz on July 21, 1981, in Clintwood, Virginia, and she passed away April 28, 2012.

Tim is survived by two sons, Levi (Jaime) Swartz, and Christopher (Kayla) Swartz, both of Findlay; and two daughters, Ariel (Brandon) Amstutz, Rawson; and Heather Sexton, North Carolina; ten grandchildren, Taylor, Michelle, Tristan, Nevaeh, Isabella, Willow, Brendin, Silas, Shyanne and Tearionna. Tim is also survived by four brothers, Sam (Kay) Swartz, Upper Sandusky; Steve (Penny) Swartz, Galion; Tony (Dee) Swartz, Findlay; Andy (Tracy) Swartz, Findlay; and four sisters, Cindy (Pam) Swartz, Bucyrus; Susanne (Allen St. Clair) Swartz, Nevada; Sheila (Mark) Stuckert, Forest; and Amy (Mike) Stone, Upper Sandusky.

Tim was preceded in death by his father Cloyd, his wife, Lola, and a sister, Rose Swartz.

He graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1981 and went on to Owen’s Community College in Findlay.

Tim enjoyed spending time outdoors, singing, playing guitar, watching movies, playing baseball, bowling and cooking.

