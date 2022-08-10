Thomas E. Rettig lived life with passionate enthusiasm and loved nothing more than sharing his stories and knowledge with others.

Services for Thomas Rettig will be held Saturday, August 13th at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky at 2pm and will be officiated by Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. Wyandot County Color Guard will be conducting Military Honors. A celebration of life gather will immediately follow at the Elks Lodge #83. Burial service will be held on a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be purchasing trees in Tom’s memory to continue his love for planting trees and nature. Each tree will be tracked and noted for memorial. Donations may be made to the family or sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!