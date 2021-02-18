Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Thomas G. Loose, age 79, of 1783 TH 136, Sycamore, died at 8 p.m. Monday Feb. 15, 2021, at home.

Funeral services for Thomas are 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Zuehlke officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sycamore American Legion Ballfield, Mohawk Community Library or a donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

