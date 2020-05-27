Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Thomas Cantwell Cory II, 60, of Bucyrus, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center following multiple health issues.

Calling hours for Tom are 4-7 p.m. Friday at Wise Funeral Service, Bucyrus. He will be buried at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery. Donations can be made payable to the American Diabetes Association, Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of the donor’s choice. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.





















