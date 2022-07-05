Thomas Bouillon

CAREY — Thomas A. “Tom” Bouillon, 64, of New Riegel, left his earthly home and the love of his life to be with the Lord at 7:07 p.m. July 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Parish in New Riegel with Father Tim Kummerer and the Rev. Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., co-officiating. The Rosary will be prayed before the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in New Riegel.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Seneca County Antique Machinery Association or the Seneca County Junior Fair Foundation and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Tom’s family and your condolences may be expressed to the family via www.StombaughBatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Tom was born Sept. 25, 1957, in Tiffin, to Edmund J. and Mary Alice (Smith) Bouillon. Jan. 30, 1993, was a great day for Tom. He married Donna M. Fredritz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kirby.

After settling into marriage, they purchased Tom’s family home in New Riegel, where he still resided. Tom had a passion for cattle and tractors. Most vacations included a tractor or a trailer with Donna by his side. They were inseparable. Plow days and tractor drives were his favorite trips. He was a member of the Seneca County Antique Machinery Association and the Cattlemen’s Association.

Tom farmed with his father at a young age and took over after his dad passed. He farmed until his livestock hauling business took off and he was on the road more than in the fields. Tom loved to drive and haul all over Ohio, usually without a map. In 2019, when his hauling slowed down, he started at AutoZone in Tiffin to deliver parts.

Tom leaves behind his wife of 29 years; and two children, Stacey (Joe) Dean, of Carey; and Jesse (Noel) Wentz, of Wharton; seven grandchildren, Tanner Dean, Riley Dean, Tayler Ashburn, Jaxson and Westyn Dean, Seneca Conner and Arden Wentz; and three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Camden and Everly Dean. He also is survived by six siblings, Kathy (Rick) Bunge, of Lambertville, Michigan; Dorothy (Gary) Hausman, of Flat Rock, North Carolina; Carolyn Bouillon, of New Riegel; Diane Bouillon, of Maumee; Linda Molyneux, of Oakwood; and Vicki (Todd) Riley of Oregon; nine in-laws: Laura (Ray) Hohman, of Tiffin; Carol Fredritz, of Tiffin; Norma (Howard) Fox, of Millfield; Debbie Bennett, of Avon Lake; Bob (Marsha) Fredritz, of Carey; Joe (Sandy) Fredritz, of Carey; Martha Weinandy, of Carey; Teresa (Dan) Smith, of Tiffin; and Ed (Dolores) Fredritz, of Carey; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Fran Bouillon; and four in-laws, Tom Fredritz, Donnie Fredritz, Earl Weinandy and Deb Rall.

A man of Faith, Tom was a member of All Saints Parish in New Riegel. Tom’s faith drove him in many ways. The last was the donation of his kidneys in memory of his brother, Fran.

(Pd.070522)