Theodore “Ted” Barth left this world suddenly Monday Nov. 9, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, due to natural causes.

There will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be made to Upper Sandusky FFA, Upper Sandusky High School, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

