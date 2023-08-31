Home Obituaries Theodore King

Theodore King

Posted on August 31, 2023
CAREY — Theodore “Ted” King, of rural Upper Sandusky, died at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at his residence, with family by his side. He was 83.

Visitation is 4–7 p.m. Friday at First Freewill Baptist Church north of Carey. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at First Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Sid Ramey officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Sycamore.

