Theodore King

CAREY — Theodore “Ted” King, of rural Upper Sandusky, died at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at his residence, with family by his side. He was 83.

Visitation is 4–7 p.m. Friday at First Freewill Baptist Church north of Carey. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at First Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Sid Ramey officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Sycamore.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!