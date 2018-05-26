Thelma Wilson

Thelma Louise Wilson passed away peacefully May 9, 2018, at the home of John and Amber Wilson, Missoula, Montana, with her boys by her side.

A memorial will be held in honor of Tillie from 4-6 p.m. June 2 at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church, 108 Malabar Drive, Upper Sandusky.

Those wishing to make a donation in Tillie’s memory may give to a charity of the donor’s choice or Partners in Home Care Hospice, 2687 Palmer St., Suite B, Missoula, MT 59808.

