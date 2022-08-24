Thelma Richardson

Thelma Elizabeth Richardson, age 93, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Westbrook Assisted Living.

A funeral service for Thelma Elizabeth Richardson is 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Ken Wessler. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Upper Sandusky, and Arthur James Cancer Research, or a donor’s choice, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Thelma was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Kenton, to John Howard and Clara Esther (Worthington) Predmore, both of whom are deceased. She married Byron F. “Barney” Richardson, on March 27, 1944, in Forest, and he preceded her in death Nov. 8, 2013.

Surviving are five children, Barbara (John) Curlis, of Upper Sandusky; Byron F. “Fred” (Joyce) Richardson Jr., of Marion; Kathy (Richard) Summit, of Upper Sandusky; Pam (Pete) Haff, of Plain City; and Robin (Bob) Spoors, of Findlay; nine grandchildren, Leslie Logan, Kristin Widun, Heather Albanese, Ryan Summit, Amanda Griveas, Melissa Bowersock, Bart Summit, Emily Rieser and Mary Holdsworth; step-grandson, Matt Spoors; 17 great-grandchildren, Bailey and Dylan Lohr; Elizabeth and Ethan Widun; Olivia and Nicholas Albanese; Lila Griveas, Sasha and Solomon Summit; Darcy, Samuel and Colin Bowersock; Beckett, Maya and Camden Rieser; and Madison and Henry Holdsworth; two step-great-grandchildren, Luke and Kendal Spoors; and one great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Predmore; sisters Alice Marie Predmore and Mildred Ramier; and her daughter-in-law, Kathryn Richardson.

She worked for the Upper Sandusky school system for 25 years, retiring as head cook at Union Middle School.

Thelma was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Upper Sandusky and a long-time Girl Scout troop leader of Troop No. 257.

She was an avid reader, and in her younger years enjoyed sewing. Much of her time was spent supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their school and sports activities. She also enjoyed watching the Browns, Indians and OSU Buckeyes on television.

(Pd.082422)