Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Terry L. “Turk” Conley, of Carey, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence. He was 61.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Sid Ramey and Ted King officiating. A burial will be held at a later date.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!