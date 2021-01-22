Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Terry L. Messmer, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Terry Messmer is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Lynn Passet. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family of Terry Messmer requests that those in attendance show their team spirit by wearing the jersey of their favorite team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family of Terry Messmer to help with funeral expenses, Hospice of Wyandot County, the American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

