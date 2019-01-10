Terry L. Johnson, age 55, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in his home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Terry L. Johnson will be private with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating.

Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Oncology Department, Bridge Hospices or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

