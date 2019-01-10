Home Obituaries Terry L. Johnson

Terry L. Johnson

Posted on January 10, 2019
0

Terry L. Johnson, age 55, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in his home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Terry L. Johnson will be private with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating.

Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Oncology Department, Bridge Hospices or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Robert “Bob” L. Evans

    Robert “Bob” L. Evans

    Robert “Bob” L. Evans age 76 of Upper Sandusky, died at his home on Jan. 5, 2019, surround…
    January 10, 2019
    1 min read

  • Jo Ann McVitty

    FOREST — Jo Ann McVitty, formerly of Kenton and Forest, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the…
    January 10, 2019
    1 min read

  • Kathleen A. Graham

    Family and friends may visit 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral H…
    January 9, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply