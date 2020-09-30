Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Terra Leora Vera, age 41, of Findlay, passed away at 12:22 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

A funeral service for Vera is 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hancock County Humane Society and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

