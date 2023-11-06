Terese Woodruff

Terese L. Woodruff, age 68, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Marion General Hospital, Marion.

Services for Terese L. Woodruff will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the funeral expenses. Memorials may be made to Lucas Batton and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com.

