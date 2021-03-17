Home Obituaries Teresa L. Sherman

Teresa L. Sherman

Posted on March 17, 2021
CAREY — Teresa L. Sherman, 60, of Carey, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Friends will be received 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A memorial service is 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Joe Turner officiating. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

