CAREY — Teresa L. Sherman, 60, of Carey, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Friends will be received 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A memorial service is 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Joe Turner officiating. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

