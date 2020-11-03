Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tanessa L. Smith-Montgomery, age 48, of Kenton and formerly of Forest, passed away at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in the emergency room of Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

A graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home to help the family with the funeral expenses, and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.





















