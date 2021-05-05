Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Tammy L. Craig, 49, of Carey, passed away peacefully at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family.

Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology Department or Arms Cancer Center of Findlay and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Tammy’s family. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting StombaughBatton.com.

