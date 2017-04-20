FOREST — T. Lavonne Baker of Wharton died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation, Upper Sandusky. She was 84.

A private graveside service was Tuesday at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorials may be made to MS Association, Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Clark-Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest OH 45843.

